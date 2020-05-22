Here Are the Biggest Deals Announced for PlayStation’s Annual Days of Play Sale

The yearly PlayStation Days of Play sale is coming up soon, with deals for games and gaming tech running from June 3 to 17.

As detailed in its blog post, PlayStation will have plenty of deals on both first and third-party titles, as well as for its Gold and Platinum headsets, which will be bumped down from the usual $99.99 and $159.99 to $69.99 and $129.99, respectively. (It should be noted that the Gold set is currently on sale for $74.99 and the Platinum for $119.99 through PlayStation’s website, so you’re better off waiting on the Gold Headset whereas Platinum has the better deal now.)

In terms of games, Sony is offering Nioh 2 and MLB The Show 20 for $39.99 each, Predator: Hunting grounds, Death Stranding and Dreams for $29.99 apiece and Days Gone, MediEvil and Blood & Truth for $19.99 per title, among others.

Furthermore, 12-month subscriptions of its online service PlayStation Plus and game-streaming service PlayStation Now are both 30% off, costing $41.99 each. A three-month PlayStation Plus service is also available for 20%, at $19.99. The blog post only listed the percentages, so yours truly had to do math to get those prices for you. shudders

Missing from the two-week sale are any deals on consoles or its PlayStation VR platform, as previous Days of Play sales have had. There’s also no new special edition console, which every prior Days of Play event had since 2017. Whether this is because of the upcoming The Last of Us Part II limited edition console, production difficulties due to the coronavirus or ramping up for the PlayStation 5 is anyone’s guess, but it’s definitely a bit of a bummer. Or perhaps they’re waiting to announce those deals until a bit later. We’ll see.