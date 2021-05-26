PlayStation Days of Play Brings Discounts on Popular PS4 and PS5 Games

Playstation Days of Play 2021 is here with a ton of new deals, featuring PlayStation 5 launch titles and other hit games from last year. The sale starts today and ends on June 9, with a wide collection of popular titles and bundles up to 75% off, and a variety of Playstation Hits for $10 each.

For those who just got their hands on a PS5, this is a perfect opportunity to try out some games released alongside the console, as this is the first time that many PS5 games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls are being discounted. Other hit games from 2020 are getting a price drop, with Ghosts of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II being featured in the collection.

With a variety of discounts on popular PS4 and PS5 games, the sale includes accessories as well, such as the PS5 camera for $49.99 and the Dualshock 4 back button attachment for the PS4 for $14.99. Players can also save on select Playstation VR games.

Players can purchase these titles on Playstation’s website, the Playstation app or from their console. Check out the list of featured discounted titles below.



Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Sackboy: The Big Adventure

The Nioh Collection

MLB: The Show 21



