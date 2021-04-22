PlayStation Links Up with Ex-Destiny Devs at Firewalk Studios to Make a New Multiplayer Game

PlayStation is working with Firewalk Studios, a developer made up of ex-Destiny devs who’ve helped on titles such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty, to make an original, multiplayer IP. The game will presumably be exclusive to PlayStation.

“Today, we’re thrilled to announce a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment for our new, original multiplayer game. Four our team, the opportunity to create new worlds and inspire more amazing moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition that keeps us going,” said Firewalk’s studio head, Tony Hsu, on the PlayStation Blog.

Founded in 2018, Firewalk Studios is part of ProbablyMonsters, a “family of studios” that is “neither publisher nor developer” and focus on creating and launching “original AAA games through a people-first culture.”

With a deep background playing and developing multiplayer titles, it seems like a no-brainer for Firewalk Studios to be working on one. It’s also refreshing to see PlayStation investing in the idea. PlayStation has had great exclusive multiplayer suites for their games in the past (like the Factions multiplayer of The Last of Us that is presumably being built out now for the game’s sequel), but has hardly ever dove into that ecosystem properly and made a lasting impression there. This partnership with Firewalk Studios could be the beginning of a shift there.

The studio is already “hard at work on development and have been having a ton of fun” making and testing their new game, though it seems it’s probably still a ways out. “Our goal is to be able to deliver that same joy to gamers and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on when the time is right,” Hsu adds near the end of the post.

With no title, genre or window given, it’s safe to say that development is going, but the game isn’t quite ready to be shown off just yet. This title will be Firewalk Studio’s first game, so I imagine they’ll want to take their time to get it just right. No rush, y’all.