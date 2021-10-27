Where to Watch Sony's October State of Play

Sony’s latest livestream is just a few hours away, promising news on upcoming games for fans and interested parties across the world. Today’s (Wed., Oct. 27) State of Play airs at 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT. Sony’s 20-minute presentation will showcase third-party games, and made special mention yesterday of the upcoming Little Devil Inside.

All aboard for tomorrow’s State of Play, which includes your first in-depth look at Little Devil Inside. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 10pm BST: https://t.co/EnDyyYoPcCpic.twitter.com/kGf1l7YnAD — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 26, 2021

Little Devil Inside, from Neostream Interactive, was announced as a timed console exclusive for Sony back at the June 2020 event that revealed the PlayStation 5. Little more information on the game has come out since then, so anybody looking forward to it will probably want to check out this in-depth look.

You can watch State of Play on Sony’s Twitch channel or website, or just watch the YouTube Live feed right here on this very page: