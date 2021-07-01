Pokémon GO Fest 2021 to be Held in 20+ Cities this Month

This year’s Pokémon GO Fest celebrations will feature outdoor and socially distanced experiences in 20+ cities worldwide, Niantic announced Thursday. The real-world events will take place on July 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, and will not occur on Sunday.

A full list of participating cities in the U.S. and worldwide can be found here. Trainers are required to register, and while registration is free the spots are limited. They can register for a specific celebration experience via the Events section in the Pokémon GO app or online through Niantic’s link. An in-game Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket will not grant you admission to the in-person events and experiences.

The in-game experiences taking place during Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will remain the same for everyone around the world, but Trainers who attend in-person events will also get to experience photo-ops and other surprises when they explore their city. As cities worldwide slowly reopen following the height of the pandemic, this event is a perfect opportunity to spend some time outside.