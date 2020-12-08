Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Event Will Bring the Game Back to the Orignal Region

Pokémon GO’s fifth anniversary is just around the corner, and it looks like the game is heading back to the region that started it all to celebrate. On Feb. 20, 2021, Niantic will be hosting a one-time event called Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, bringing the game back to its roots and offering players two event variants to experience.

Similar to last summer’s Pokémon GO Fest, the event will be a global, virtual ticketed event within the game. Players can choose between the Red or Green version of the event, each with exclusive Pokémon to catch. However, all players regardless of whether they purchase a ticket will be able to find Kanto region Pokémon, such as Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and even Mewtwo in the wild and in raids, as well as access event-exclusive Timed Research.

In addition, the original 150 Kanto region Pokémon will be available in their shiny variants during the 12-hour event, some for the first time in the game. Players will be able to track how many of the original 150 Pokémon they collect throughout the event, earning rewards as they progress. These rewards, as well as the Pokémon, will be available to collect until Feb. 27.

An event-exclusive Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story will be available for players to complete, with the reward of a special Pokémon encounter at the end. Completing this first story will also unlock a second one, in which the player will be able to discover a shiny Mew.

The event is set to last from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, with tickets priced at $11.99 now available in the in-app shop. Purchasing a ticket by Jan. 16 will give players a free ticket for the January Community Day Special Research story; purchasing a ticket by Feb. 3 will give players a free ticket to the February Community Day Special Research story.