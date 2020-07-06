Rian Johnson Directed a Pokémon GO Commercial

Despite the pandemic, Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is still a go. The annual celebration of Niantic’s pioneering augmented reality smash will be going virtual on July 25 and 26, and to get everybody hyped they’ve released a new commercial for the event. It’s not just any commercial, though: it’s one directed by Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

The hit filmmaker is an avowed fan of Pokémon GO. As he says in a press release, “Pokémon GO has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I’ve been practicing physical distancing these past few months. As a longtime Pokémon trainer, it was a real pleasure working with Niantic on this spot.”

Johnson directed the ad remotely. It was actually shot in New Zealand, while he oversaw the whole thing from his home in Los Angeles. “It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely,” Johnson says in the press release, “and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy.” Oh, the state of this world!

The result is definitely an ad about Pokémon GO and Pokémon GO Fest 2020. There is absolutely no denying that at all. Nope.

Check out the ad below and if you’re into it you can participate in Pokémon GO Fest 2020 on July 25 and 26.