Here Are the Highlights from Today’s Pokémon Presents Livestream

Pokémon Presents, a new video presentation devoted to all things Pokémon, debuted on Wednesday morning, touching base on a number of upcoming Nintendo Switch Pokémon titles, as well as updates to previously released games.

The latest trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus was also showcased, and featured many new in-game changes. Taking place in the Hisui region, the environment features a collection of diverse landscapes where you are tasked with completing the first ever Pokédex. One notable change to the gameplay lies in the battle system itself, with a new Action Order bar that features the pokémon turn order. Players will be able to dictate turn order based on their attacks. Preorders for Pokémon Legends: Arceus are available now, and the game is being released on Jan. 28.

Another noteworthy segment took a closer look at Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the 2006 Pokémon classics originally released on the Nintendo DS. These Nintendo Switch remasters will include the classic minigames from the original games, as well as a handful of new features. The addition of collectible stickers will now allow players to customize their trainer’s outfits and Poké Balls. A new Nintendo Switch Lite console is also being released alongside the remakes, with Dialga and Palkia featured on the back of the device. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are launching on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19.

Pokémon Presents also highlighted new games and updates coming to mobile devices, including the addition of Pokémon Unite on Android and iOS on Sept. 22. Updates are also coming to other games such as Pokémon Go, Pokémon Masters EX and Pokémon Café Mix (now titled Pokémon Café Remix).

With a collection of upcoming releases and updates, there is much to look forward to in the world of Pokémon. For more information on release dates and the games featured in the announcement, check out the original presentation below.