Pokémon Sword and Shield Have Walking Animations Now, and They’re Perfect

Hey, so you know that feature Pokémon fans have been begging Game Freak to put back into its games since its implementation in Pokémon Heartgold and Soulsilver and reintroduction in Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee? The awesome ability to have your partner Pokémon follow your trainer around in-game? Well, that feature is officially back thanks to Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new DLC, The Isle of Armor, and Game Freak barely even mentioned it.

In order to gain the ability, you must clear three trials set by Master Mustard in The Isle of Armor, culminating in a Pokémon battle with Avery in Shield or Klara in Sword. After triumphing Mustard’s trials, he’ll gift you the ability to walk with any Pokémon as long as you’re in the Isle of Armor. Simply move the Pokémon you want to walk with to the first slot in your party, and enjoy a nice stroll together!

Here are some of the coolest, cutest and funniest walking animations found on the Internet:

I love the new Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion. Our Pokemon can finally follow us!!! #PokemonSwordShieldpic.twitter.com/pADffw51Z4 — Gabriel013 (@GabrielG_013) June 17, 2020

Reminder that Pokémon movement speed is based on the Pokémon. They are based on PKMN camp speed. #PokemonSwordShield#NintendoSwitchpic.twitter.com/1WIDEZxHzU — KLamity #BLM @Isle of Armor (@KLamityYT) June 17, 2020

For more on Pokémon, check out everything announced during Wednesday’s “Pokémon Presents,” our guide on Sword and Shield’s atypical evolutions, as well as our review for the games. Another “Pokémon Presents” will take place next Wednesday, and god I hope they announce Diamond and Pearl remakes then. A man can dream.