Post Malone to Play a Virtual Concert for Pokémon's 25th Anniversary

Post Malone is headlining a virtual concert for Pokémon and let me tell you, a digitized Post with face tattoos and all is the last thing I actually ever expected to see. I actually expected Migos before this.

Apparently, on Feb. 27th, we’re going to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon with this virtual concert, which looks to only be the first of a number of them. When the Pokémon Company began the rollout of its 25th anniversary festivities, they teased that Katy Perry and more musical acts would be a part of the frankly bizarre proceedings. Now we know that it’s all a part of what is being dubbed the P25 Music Program.

The P25 Music Program promises to be a “yearlong” event with who knows how many different kinds of artists attached. I’m firmly in speculative mode now and after today’s news, I really don’t want to rule anything out. Get the Mountain Goats in here. Reunite Slayer if you can. Have Phoebe Bridgers smash a Pikachu guitar before a crowd of Toxtricity.

We’re sure to hear more about what and who is in store for the P25 Music Program at the end of the concert on the 27th, where the Pokemon Company has teased there will be more announcements to share.