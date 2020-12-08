Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Delayed Into March

2020 isn’t over yet, which means the bad news isn’t either. Joining a long list of its peers, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake has been delayed until Mar. 18, 2021.

An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/zKCoJPkzmM — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) December 8, 2020

The game was originally set to release on Jan. 21, 2021. The development team is hoping to use the extra time to “deliver a game that you will enjoy.” Aww, thanks for thinking about us!

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake is, as its name suggests, a remake of the original Prince of Persia: Sands of Time action-adventure game that was released in October of 2003. The remake was announced back in September during Ubisoft’s Forward event.

The game is set in 9th century Persia, and follows the Prince as he attempts to undo the damage caused by the release of the sands of time. Along the way, the player can use the Prince’s ability to stop, rewind and start time to their advantage during both combat and puzzles. Given how time has basically felt frozen since the pandemic started, it makes sense to push this game back a bit. Who knows, maybe enough of us will have had the vaccine by March to make stopping time sound fun again.