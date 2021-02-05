Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

The renowned time manipulator from Prince of Persia is clearly up to something, as the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has bought itself some more time with a second, and indefinite, delay today.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, a remake of the 2003 title announced last September by Ubisoft, was initially supposed to arrive on Jan. 21. However, in December, the team tweeted out a statement that announced a months long delay to Mar. 18. Today, the team tweeted out a similar one, which states, “It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake to a later date.”

You can read the full statement below:

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

These delays are believed to at least be in part due to the nature of working from home through the pandemic. Delays like these are bound to happen a lot this year and moving forward, as uncertainty around a return to normalcy continues. Whenever it comes out, it will likely be as great and frustrating as the original is.