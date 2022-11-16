PlayStation VR2 Pre-Orders Begin Today on Invite Only Basis

Starting today, pre-orders are open for Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset, although you’ll need to register using a PlayStation Network account for the chance to purchase it. Those selected will receive an email specifying the specific date and time they can pre-order, but “registering does not guarantee that you will receive an invite.” Pre-order sign-ups are live for the United States, UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Their website also specifies that “due to limited quantities and high demand, we will be limiting transactions to one PS VR2 per PSN ID per household.”

About two weeks ago, Sony announced the full details around PlayStation VR2, such as how the headset is launching on Feb. 22, 2023 and will cost $549.99. It will also come with the Sense motion controllers and a pair of headphones. There is also a $599.99 bundle with the VR title Horizon Call of the Mountain and a separate charging station is available for $49.99. Sony has said that “more than 20 games are currently in development for PS VR2 from PlayStation Studios and third party partners,” such as support for Resident Evil Village and No Man’s Sky, alongside new games like the previously mentioned Horizon VR game.

While its specs, such as its display resolution of 2000 × 2040 per eye, have been described as impressive and its price is competitive relative to other high-end headsets, the PS VR2’s significant base cost amidst economic contractions will likely prove off-putting to many.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Sony plans to make 2 million units for launch. The first PS VR sold 5 million units as of 2020, but at the time, the PS4 had an install base of about 106 million, meaning around 5% of users acquired the headset. By comparison, as of June 2022, Sony sold 20 million PS5s, meaning roughly 10% of the install base would need to get a PS VR2 to acquire this entire first wave of units. While VR headsets have found a niche, they have yet to fully break through to the mainstream, and some are considering the launch of PS VR2 to be a test for the viability of the VR market as a whole.