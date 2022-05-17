Here's What Tony Hawk Pro Skater's Airport Level Looks Like in Real Life

Ever wanted to see what Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater would look like in real life? Last month I wrote about a trip I took to New Orleans to check out Red Bull Terminal Takeover, where skate teams from around the southeast competed in an abandoned airport in New Orleans. Red Bull also invited a handful of skating pros, including Jake Wooten, Alex Sorgente, Brighton Zuener, and Kareem Campbell, who was actually in the original Tony Hawk game back in the ‘90s. With those pros in tow, they’ve put together a video that combines real life with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, giving everybody a glimpse into the fun and excitement of Terminal Takeover. Check out the video below, and if you want to read more about Red Bull Terminal Takeover, read our on-site report from last month.