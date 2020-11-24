Red Dead Online Launching as a Standalone Title for Five Bucks

The price of admission to Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode is about to get a lot cheaper. Rockstar announced on Tuesday that the game’s multiplayer is being spun off into a standalone, Red Dead Online, with a special introductory price of $4.99.

Red Dead Online will be available starting on Dec. 1, and the introductory price will be around until Feb. 15, after which the price will jump to $20. The standalone will include the option for players to upgrade to the full game and purchase expansion packs like the Bounty Hunters Expansion which is releasing next week.

Red Dead Online will be available on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S will be able to play the game via backward compatibility with their respective last-generation consoles.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode takes the wild west setting of the game’s story mode and allows the player to forge their own journey. Players can take on one of five unique specialist roles or ride a horse around in free roaming adventures.

While the standalone doesn’t include the game’s story mode, it will still take up a hefty amount of disk space — 123 GB to be exact. Be sure to check out your PC or console’s storage before investing your $4.99 in this one.