Report: Ubisoft Planning to Reveal Several New Assassin’s Creed Games This Saturday

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Ubisoft is set to announce several new Assassin’s Creed titles this weekend. Insiders stated that these reveals will take place during the company’s Ubisoft Forward event on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. EST and that three new entries will be shown alongside the recently announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

In addition to a new mobile game, the company is planning to unveil an Assassin’s Creed entry set in feudal Japan, which will be developed by the Ubisoft Quebec City office that led development on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Ubisoft is also set to unveil a new game set in the Holy Roman Empire centered on witch trials helmed by the company’s Montreal studio, which was primarily in charge of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Internally, these titles are not expected until 2024 at the earliest.

Both games are planned to be a part of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a rumored live-service game where new Assassin’s Creed experiences will be added over time. Bloomberg previously reported that Infinity is meant to function as the future of the series and will act as a central hub that will be updated with new locations over-time, similar to other live-service games such as Fortnite and Destiny 2.

Following another string of leaks, Ubisoft announced last week that the next game in the series will be Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While officially confirmed details on the title are scarce, rumors corroborated by Schreier state that Mirage is intended to return to the series’ roots by taking inspiration from the first game in the franchise. The RPG elements from the previous few entries are set to be deemphasized, and it will take place in mid-9th century Baghdad. Additionally, the leaks state that it is planned for Spring 2023. Ubisoft has confirmed that Mirage will be shown at the Ubisoft Forward event on Saturday.

Yesterday, Tencent invested almost $300 million into Ubisoft, acquiring a 49.9 percent economic stake in the company. This large investment and bevy of rumors come after several years of controversy surrounding the company following a series of sexual harassment and misconduct claims at the Guillemot brothers-owned company.