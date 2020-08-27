A Resident Evil Live Action Series Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix confirmed today that a scripted live action series based on Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise is in the works, drawing from the franchise to tell a new story across two timelines.

In the first timeline, 14 year old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker arrive in New Racoon City. Like in the Resident Evil videogames, New Racoon City is a corporate town with dark secrets hiding away in it.

The second timeline sees Jade, now 30, struggle to survive in the world after the T-virus has infected more than six billion people and animals, leaving a mere 15 million people uninfected. Jade searches this new world for clues on her father, sister, and herself.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world,” said Andrew Dabb, who plays the role of showrunner, executive producer and writer.

The new series is currently slated for eight one-hour episodes and is being produced by Constantin Films. Constantin films previously produced six Resident Evil films which have earned a collective $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the most successful videogame-based movie franchise.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez.