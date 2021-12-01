Respawn Announces Original Titanfall Will Be Discontinued

EA subsidiary Respawn Entertainment, responsible for such games as Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, announced today on Twitter that they will be discontinuing new sales of the original Titanfall starting today. Originally released in 2014, the game will be removed from subscription services—such as EA Play and Xbox Game Pass—on Mar. 1, 2022. Servers for players that currently have the game will remain up indefinitely.

With Titanfall 2 still active and Titanfall 3 a possibility, Respawn felt it suitable to conclude that the game’s universe will continue “in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future.”

The full text of the statement read as follows:

Pilots,

Titanfall is part of our DNA at Respawn. It’s a game that showcased the ambitions of the studio when it was first released more than 7 years ago and it continues to be a beacon of innovation that we strive for in all of our games.

We’ve made the decision to discontinue new sales of the original Titanfall game starting today and we’ll be removing the game from subscription services on March 1, 2022. We will, however, be keeping servers live for the dedicated fanbase still playing and those who own the game and are looking to drop into a match.

Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawns’ DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experiences we will continue to create here at Respawn.

Thank you from the entire Respawn team

The response in their replies and quote-retweets was far from supportive for the most part. This has mostly been through players pointing out the poor state of the servers and people using game-bending exploits on the sequel Titanfall 2, or expressing dismay that all of Respawn’s focus will be on Apex Legends. We can’t speculate on what Respawn will do, but this feels like a familiar PR hit to EA.

The internal calculus on this move was no doubt rigorous, but without immediate promises of improvements elsewhere, the sole silver lining is that the servers are staying up. It would have been kind and fair for Respawn to give more than a moment’s notice, but companies are frequently neither kind nor fair.

See the original Tweet here: