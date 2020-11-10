Lil Nas X Will Headline Roblox's First Virtual Concert

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X will be hitting the digital stage for Roblox’s first virtual concert experience, running from Nov. 14-15.

The concert will take place three times over the weekend starting with a show at 1 p.m. on Saturday, another at 10 p.m. and the last on Sunday at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. The old west themed concert venue is currently open for players to explore and has a selection of limited-edition Lis Nas X-themed items for players to collect, including a free Old Town Cowboy Hat.

These are just a few of items that will be available at the concert, with more to be announced by Roblox in the coming days.

The concert experience is the first of its kind for Roblox, an online videogame platform that allows users to both program and play small games. The concert will feature a digitally rendered version of Lil Nax X set to a motion-captured performance.

A preshow event will take place on Friday at 4 p.m. PST and will give players a look at behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the concert along with a Q&A session. Preshow attendees will also get the chance to unlock an exclusive Lil Nas X emote by completing an in-game scavenger hunt

Lil Nas X will also be releasing a new song, “Holiday” on Nov. 13 as well, with a teaser trailer for the track showing the rapper taking up the mantle as the next Santa Claus. Whether or not this track will be played during the concert has yet to be confirmed.