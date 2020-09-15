Rocket League Is Going Free to Play This Month

You may want to hold off on buying Rocket League for a few more days. The smash car soccer game is officially becoming free to play on Sept. 23 according to a new blog post on their website.

Developer Psyonix LLC had previously announced that the game would transition to a free to play model during the summer, but had not set a planned date for the move. A new event, Llama-Rama, is in the works to celebrate the move and a pre-launch update is scheduled for Wednesday.

Rocket League will also be added to the Epic Games Store on Sept. 23. Existing players will be able to link their account through the Epic Games Store and use the same account across different consoles and PC launchers. Players who download the game off the Epic Games Store between Sept. 23 and Oct. 23. will also receive a $10 coupon for use in the store.

The game will also be joining Epic’s Support-A-Creator program, which allows players to support Creators by using their unique Creator-code while checking out in the item shop. Other new features include an updated menu, new bot difficulties, new Monstercat remixes and a larger item pool for trade ups.

A new season system is also being added to the game, with more details related to the first season being expected later this week. Competitive tournaments are being added directly into the game as well, and will be available on launch.

Rocket League originally released in 2015 and has cemented itself in the top 20 games by daily player count on Steam.

A new trailer for the game’s free to play launch was also released, and is available below.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.