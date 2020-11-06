Rockstar Confirms Grand Theft Auto v, Red Dead Redemption 2 and More Will Be Backward Compatible with Next-Gen Consoles

With both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 right around the corner, developers have started confirming which of their games will be playable on the next-generation consoles. The latest of these developers is Rockstar, who has released new details for which of their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One titles will be available on next-gen consoles via backward compatibility.

Current-generation versions of Grand Theft Auto V, L.A. Noire and Red Dead Redemption 2 will be playable on the Xbox Series X and S as well as the PlayStation 5. Owners of disc-based copies will be able to insert the disc directly into either their Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 to play.

Owners of digital versions of the game will be able to download any backward compatible Rockstar game onto their new console if both the game and console are tied to the same account. For both physical and digital versions of their games, Rockstar said that saves can be transferred via LAN cables, wireless connections, cloud saves and USB storage.

A player’s current progress in both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online will also carry over between consoles. A standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online for the PlayStation 5 will also be available for download in 2021.

Additionally, all previous backward compatible Rockstar titles on Xbox One will be available on the Xbox Series X and S, including games released on the Xbox 360 and original Xbox. These games include Bully: Scholarship Edition, Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, Red Dead Redemption and Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis.

For the PlayStation 5, Rockstar said that Bully, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Manhunt, Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Revolver, The Warriors and Max Payne will be available via backward compatibility.