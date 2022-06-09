Xbox Game Pass Is Coming to Samsung Smart TVs, Letting You Play Games without a Console

Samsung’s smart TVs are about to get a little bit smarter. Today Microsoft and Samsung announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate—the subscription service that includes access to hundreds of videogames, including some of the newest and most popular Xbox titles—will be coming to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs at the end of June. You won’t need an Xbox to access it; you’ll be able to download the Xbox App and stream games through the cloud, without any console needed. You’ll just need the TV, the app, a controller and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription—and if you’re new to the service, you can get your first month for a buck.

The Xbox App will be available for Samsung’s 2022 line of smart TVs on June 30. Microsoft promises a seamless experience—that you’ll be able to open the app and start streaming a game as easily as you stream movies or shows through other apps. With the large number of games available through Game Pass, and the continued difficulty to find the latest generation of consoles in stores, this could be a big part of a potential shift into a fully digital gaming future—one where you don’t even need a gaming console at all.

You can find more info about the Xbox/Samsung initiative, and more news about Xbox’s future, in a post that went up on the Xbox site earlier today. And if you want to see what our favorite games currently available through Xbox Game Pass are, here you go.