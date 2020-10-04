Saturday Night Live Captures the Disgusting, Depressing, Delightful Nostalgia of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

By Garrett Martin  |  October 4, 2020  |  2:01am
Games News Saturday Night Live
Share Tweet Submit Pin
<i>Saturday Night Live</i> Captures the Disgusting, Depressing, Delightful Nostalgia of <i>Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2</i>

If you, like Paste, spent as much time playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 in September as you did playing the first two Tony Hawk games back in 1999 and 2000, then Saturday Night Live totally had your number tonight. Here’s a sketch co-written by Joe Pera Talks With You writer Dan Licata (the dude behind the amazing “Baba O’Riley” episode) about how the brand new Tony Hawk remake is basically a wormhole straight back to 20 years ago, and how this game and the pandemic-caused recession have both reduced men in their 30s and 40s back into the angsty, basement-dwelling teens they were when they first played these games back in the day. So rarely does mainstream culture nail the inherent nature of a game as completely and concisely as this sketch does. Check it out below, if you can stomach the utter embarrassment of being seen so goddamned thoroughly.

Tags
Also from Saturday Night Live
Also in Games