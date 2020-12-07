The Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Re-Release is Coming On Jan. 14.

It’s nearly time to take on a league of your new girlfriend’s evil exes once more. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition will be releasing on Jan 14, 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

The beat ‘em up originally released in August of 2010 under the title Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, and is based on both the Scott Pilgrim movie and comic series. The new version includes the base game, as well as DLC characters Knives Chau and Wallace Wells. Ubisoft announced the re-release back in september, confirming in a facebook post on Monday the official release date.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition follows Scott Pilgrim as he fights off the seven evil exes of his new girlfriend, Ramona Flowers. Along the way, he’ll have to help his band, Sex Bob-Omb, win a few battle of the bands, beat up some wandering punks and break up with his high school-attending girlfriend, Knives Chau.

The game supports up to four players, allowing you to really make use of all the characters the complete edition comes with. Did we mention that Anamanaguchi composed the soundtrack? The music alone makes this game worth a try.

You can check out the trailer for the re-release below.