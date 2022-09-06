Xbox Game Pass's September Titles Include Disney Dreamlight Valley, Metal: Hellsinger, and More

This morning, Microsoft announced the upcoming slate of Game Pass releases set for the first half of September. Of the eight games revealed for the service, Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition, Opus Magnum, and Train Sim World 3 were added today, with five additional titles set for next week.

The blog describes Disney Dreamlight Valley (Cloud, Console, PC), which launched today in Early Access, as a “hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game.” Here the player is tasked with repairing a world filled with Disney and Pixar characters. While it will eventually be free-to-play after its Early Access period ends, for now, it is necessary to buy in with either the Founders, Deluxe, or Ultimate Editions. The Game Pass version of the game is the Founder’s Edition, which comes with cosmetics and in-game currency. Disney Dreamlight Valley was developed by Gameloft, who are known for their abundance of mobile releases such as the Asphalt and Gangstar series.

Another game of note added to the service today is Opus Magnum (PC), the much-beloved puzzler from the recently shuttered studio Zachtronics. It is very highly rated on Steam and is another example of a Zachtronics title coming to Game Pass, joining Exa Punks, Shenzhen I/O, and the studio’s final game, Last Call BBS, on the platform.

As for the titles being added next week, Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) is a highly anticipated FPS and rhythm game hybrid that will launch on Sept. 15. Set in the bowels of the underworld, it tasks players with timing their shots to the beat of a blaring metal soundtrack as they dispatch various hellspawn. It was recently awarded the title of “Most Wanted PC Game” at Gamescom.

As for the notable games leaving the service on Sept. 15, some of the standouts are A Plague Tale: Innocence, Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, The Artful Escape, and Final Fantasy XIII. Microsoft also announced that there would be additional Game Pass reveals on Sept. 15, coinciding with the Tokyo Game Show conference.

The full breakdown of the titles coming to and leaving Game Pass are as follows:



Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Opus Magnum (PC)

Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC)

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – Sept. 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Sept. 13

You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Sept. 14

Despot’s Game (Console and PC) – Sept. 15

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – Sept. 15

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Aragami 2(Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC)

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console, and PC)