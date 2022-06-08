Summer Game Fest Begins Tomorrow

For the third year in a row, Summer Game Fest will provide coverage of a range of upcoming games this week. The event is hosted in Los Angeles, and will stream live via Twitch, Youtube and Twitter starting on June 9. Summer Game Fest is partnering with nearly 40 developers across the industry, including Xbox, Atlus, and Humble Games, as well as tech companies like Samsung.

Summer Game Fest will kick off tomorrow with a premiere event, followed by the Day of Devs livestream, a cross-industry indie announcement showcase, at 2 p.m. EDT. The following days include showcases from several large publishers, including Devolver Digital (June 9), Netflix (June 10), and Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase (June 12).

One of the most well-attended parts of the show in the past has been the PC Gaming Show, an overview of new releases coming to PC. This year’s event, which will be held Sunday June 12 at 3:30 p.m. EDT, promises “45+ never-before-seen trailers, interviews, and announcements of PC games.” Last year’s showcase was framed by a B-plot about a murderous robot set in space, along with some poorly-aged jokes about dogecoin, so we can probably expect more of the same this year. The event will close with Capcom’s showcase on Monday at 6 p.m. EDT.

Summer Game Fest has taken the summer games announcement space vacated by E3, which canceled its showcase for the third year in a row this year. Although E3 has announced it will be back next year, this virtual replacement has drawn many studios who would have formerly presented at the now-canceled event. Other events include Sony’s recent State of Play livestream, and Microsoft’s second Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 14.