Here's Everything Nintendo Announced During Its Third Party Direct Mini

After rising speculation and rumors, Nintendo announced that it would have another “Mini” Direct presentation 10 hours ahead of release, this time focused exclusively on games from third-party developers. Even with the “mini” description, it’s one of the company’s shortest showcases yet, clocking in at eight minutes with five games, but there’s plenty to be excited over.

Here’s what it showed:

Developer: Brace Yourself Games

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: Switch

Following the game’s surprise launch during E3 2019, the rhythm crossover with The Legend of Zelda is getting even more content in the coming months. Its first DLC pack will include five new characters: Impa, Aria, Shadow Link, Shadow Zelda and some guy named Frederick, which launches later today. Its second pack will contain 39 new arrangements of Zelda tunes by FamilyJules, A_Rival and Chipzel, while its third and final pack will contain new story content where you play as Skull Kid, complete with even more music and a new map. Both packs launch before the end of October, with a physical edition of the game with all DLC releasing Oct. 23.

Developer: First Watch Games

Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios

Release date: July 20

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

What seems to be a standard multiplayer shooter with a hacker theme similar to Watch Dogs, Rogue Company features cross-platform multiplayer and progression, as well as the option for motion control aiming. It’s out now, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: 2K

Release date: Sept. 18

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC

Following the disastrous launch of WWE 2K20 last year, this game is replacing the annual title with a more cartoony take on wrestling and more legacy wrestlers such as John Cena and The Rock. One could argue these types of presentations are just a string of advertisements, but even so, this segment feels especially like one and doesn’t show much beyond a bunch of professional wrestlers getting together to play the game.

Developer/ publisher: Atlus

Release window: Spring 2021

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Switch

The one big surprise announcement of the Direct, Atlus revealed a remaster of the PlayStation 2 classic, Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne. The tough-as-nails JRPG further established Shin Megami Tensei’s identity as the dark, grueling counterpart to its lighter Persona spinoff series, and the remaster seems to maintain that edge while updating its visuals for the modern era.

Developer/ publisher: Atlus

Release window: 2021

Platform: Switch

Atlus closed out the Direct by showing a new trailer for its long-awaited title Shin Megami Tensei V, which hadn’t been seen much since its announcement back in Nintendo’s Switch presentation in January 2017. The first numbered Shin Megami Tensei title since 2013’s Shin Megami Tensei IV on 3DS, the series’ HD debut will launch worldwide simultaneously next year, a breath of fresh air after Atlus’ tendency to release its titles in the west up to a year after releasing in Japan. The trailer doesn’t show any gameplay, instead focusing on its main character and a demonic figure they seem to team up with.