Several New Silent Hill Titles Announced, Including A Remake of the Second Game

After nearly 10 years since its last entry, Konami has announced four Silent Hill games and teased a new film. Yesterday’s Silent Hill Transmission showcase began with a look at the long-rumored remake of Silent Hill 2. Its trailer showed the foggy streets of its titular cursed town and an alarmingly expressive rendition of James Sunderland, the game’s protagonist.

Polish studio Bloober Team is heading development, but the original game’s art director Masahiro Ito and composer Akira Yamaoka will oversee the project. Although the remake’s existence was a poorly kept secret, some are expressing skepticism over this retread. This is partially because Silent Hill 2 excels due to a variety of specific artistic decisions that may be sanded down with an expensive modern remake.

The other reason for concern is that Bloober Team has drawn criticism over some of their previous work, such as The Medium, which has been described as a mediocre horror game that faceplants on depictions of mental illness. First released in 2001, Silent Hill 2 is considered by many to be one of the best horror games ever made. The remake will be a console PS5 exclusive, and no release date has been set.

Next, Konami unveiled Silent Hill: Townfall, a mysterious new title being handled by indie publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer No Code, who previously worked on horror games like Observation and Stories Untold. While details were scarce, the trailer featured shots of a blood-red ocean and emphasized notions of self-punishment that are common with the series.

Also announced was Silent Hill: Ascension , which will be an “interactive streaming series.” It is being handled by Genvid, Bad Robot Games, Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive, and dj2 Entertainment. In the past, Genvid has created what they call “Massively Interactive Live Events,” where participants collectively make decisions that influence a story as it airs. They describe these productions as an intersection between videogame and television. In the case of Ascension, the experience will reportedly be a miniseries that only runs once. It is set for 2023.

Konami closed the show with the reveal of Silent Hill f, a new game set in ‘60s Japan. Its trailer features body horror caused by murderous red plants. Perhaps most notably, the game is being written by Ry?kishi07, who is best known for creating the influential When They Cry series of horror visual novels, such as Higurashi and Umineko. Development is being handled by NeoBards, who helped with several recent Resident Evil titles.

Additionally, a new Silent Hill movie was also announced. It will be directed by Christophe Gans, who helmed the 2006 Silent Hill movie, as well as flicks like Brotherhood of the Wolf. It will adapt the second game in the series.

After years of silence and Konami’s shift away from several of its major franchises, this slew of announcements implies that the company is aiming to get back into producing AAA games. Last year, VGC published a report that sources within the company intended to revive Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill.

You can watch the full Silent Hill showcase below: