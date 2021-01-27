EA Announces a New Studio that Will Focus on the Skate Franchise

Electronic Arts has announced the opening of a new Vancouver-based studio named Full Circle, which is immediately working on developing the long-awaited continuation of the Skate franchise.

On the newly launched team site, a post reads, “We’re working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build upon everything our community found special about the previous games.”

The formation of the new studio comes months after the next Skate game was announced at EA Play last June and may be a sign of a more concerted effort being made to bring back the franchise. It makes sense when you take into consideration how skateboarding games are seeing a sort of renaissance of their own. Last year alone saw the release of Skater XL and the remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Development on the next Skate game seems to be kicking off properly now, with a host of familiar faces at the helm. VentureBeat confirms that primary Skate leads Cuz Parry and Deran Chung, who announced the game formally last year, are back and leading the team being built at Full Circle. The site also has a whole host of job listings across every imaginable division of the studio. Citing their desire to be a “geo-diverse team and culture” the studio is refreshingly offering all these positions remotely.