Cowabunga? SMITE Is Adding the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Its Roster

Well, here’s one that we didn’t see coming. Smite, the MOBA where players take on the role of ancient gods and heroes, announced on Monday that none other than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to the game in the next battle pass in November.

The pizza-partying turtles will each be available as skin variants for characters in the game. Leonardo will take over Osiris, Donatello will become Sun Wukong, Raphael will transform into Loki and Michelangelo will take on the role of Mercury. Each turtle has two skin variants—one gritty and one cartoony—to earn through the prestige track.

In addition, both Shredder and Splinter are coming to the game. The two rivals will be available in a new radical chest.

The addition of the Ninja Turtles into SMITE comes after a deal with Nickelodeon to bring select characters to the game. Previously, SMITE added Aang and Zuko from Nickelodeon’s Avatar series to the game.

The Ninja Turtles and friends will be available to play in November. You can check out a new battle pass trailer featuring the new additions below.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez__.