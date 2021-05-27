Sonic Central Revealed a Whole Lot of Sonic the Hedgehog News

This morning’s Sonic Central livestream unveiled a number of new collaborations, projects and events to celebrate Sonic’s 30th birthday. One of the most exciting announcements took place at the very end of the stream, with a short clip of a new mainline 3D game from developer Sonic Team, set to release in 2022. The game is not yet titled, but it will be playable on a number of platforms such as the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Some of the highlights include a trailer announcement for the remastered Sonic Colors: Ultimate, which is set to release on Sept. 7 for the Nintendo Switch. Fans got to watch a sneak peak of Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, a two-part animated series that coincides with Sonic Colors: Ultimate. Sega also announced the release of Sonic Forces, a 24-episode animated series coming to Netflix in 2022.

There are also a number of crossover games featuring Sonic, such as a new Sonic costume in Olympic Games Tokyo 2022 — The Official Video Game, releasing on June 22, and a Sonic pack with multiple Sonic characters coming to Two Point Hospital on July 30. Lost Judgement players will also have the opportunity to visit an arcade and play Sonic the Fighters in-game this fall.

Fans will have the opportunity to play a compilation of older Sonic games with Sonic Origins, featuring the first three Sonic the Hedgehog games, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD. Next year, these games will be available on the latest platforms with additional content and features. Past Sonic games such as Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing will also now be available on the Amazon Luna and Playstation Now.

There are also a number of updates to the mobile Sonic games. Sonic Dash will have a pirate themed track and characters such as Pirate Sonic and Captain Shadow, and Sonic Forces will now feature Super Sonic, a form harnessed by collecting Chaos Emeralds.

Other events include a 30th anniversary symphony, performing a number of classic Sonic tracks. There will also be a variety of 30th anniversary themed merch available.

More news is set to come out this summer and in the future, and there is a lot to look forward to in the Sonic world. Watch the Sonic Central livestream and the trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate below.