Anticipated God of War Sequel Arrives November 9

In a new trailer released on Thursday, Sony announced that the follow-up to 2018’s God of War, God of War: Ragnarok, will be released on November 9, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. The short “father and son” cinematic trailer shows Kratos with his now-adult son Atreus, three years after the original game. The trailer ends with a Fenris-like wolf creature towering over the two of them, foreshadowing what the trailer describes as “the prophesied battle that will end the world.”

Ragnarok will be releasing in three special editions, the most over-the-top of which contains a 16-inch replica of Thor’s hammer, as well as a themed dice set, a vinyl record of the game’s soundtrack, and various other collector’s items. The other two editions are a little more modest—the base-game only Standard Edition, and the Launch Edition, attainable by purchasing the game before launch, which includes special-edition armor for Kratos and Atreus.

Behold, a god’s hammer. God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition comes with a 16” replica of Thor’s hammer.Watch the full video, plus pre-order info: https://t.co/DWZheHa119pic.twitter.com/kDuOeeBEPr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2022

2018’s God of War shifted the series from its previous focus on Greek mythology to a narrative within Norse myth. Set in ancient Scandinavia, it restructured Kratos as a more humanized character by introducing his son as a companion, though Kratos’s actual skill at being a dad remained in question. Ragnarok will continue this dynamic and seems poised to ask what happens when this dynamic is put under stress, and when Kratos’s more violent past catches up with him.