Sony Denies Bloomberg Report Showing Cut in PS5 Production

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Sony had cut PlayStation 5 production from 15 million units to 11 million units due to production issues involving their custom chips. Sony denied this claim on Tuesday, saying that they have not changed the production numbers for their new console.

“While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false,” Sony said in a statement to gamesindustry.biz.”We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production.”

Anonymous sources had told Bloomberg that production yields related to their custom chips had been as low as 50%, potentially causing the console to be more expensive to manufacture and reducing profits. Bloomberg has not responded to Sony’s denial of their reporting.

Earlier this year reporting showed that Sony was limiting their production of the PlayStation 5 in the first year to between five and six million units. However, with the coronavirus pandemic causing more people to stay home and increasing videogame sales, Sony shifted course and increased production in anticipation of heightened demand.

More details on Sony’s new console such as its price and release date are expected at their PlayStation 5 Showcase on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Competitor Microsoft announced last week that their new consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, will release on Nov. 10 for $499 and $299.

