By Emily Price  |  June 6, 2022  |  1:31pm
Sony Announces New Horizon Game, Resident Evil 4 Remake at State of Play

On Thursday June 2, Sony broadcast its State of Play on Youtube and Twitch, which included a wide range of new Playstation exclusives as well as trailers and release dates for previously announced games.

Games announced included Horizon: Call of the Mountain, one of the first planned titles for PSVR2, which was announced alongside a major update for Horizon: Forbidden West. Another major announcement was the Resident Evil 4 remake, a “reimagining” of the 2005 original, which debuted at the beginning of the event with a new trailer. Rollerdrome, an action-shooter on rollerblades with visuals by way of Sable and from the developers of Olli Olli World, will release on August 6.

Alongside these new announcements, several of Sony’s third-party partners took the event as an opportunity to debut new trailers and information about previously announced games. Square Enix shared a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16, which is scheduled to release for the PS5 in 2023. Indie game Stray, which follows a cat through a cyberpunk world, will release on July 19.

A number of non-exclusive games were also revealed to be coming to Playstation in the near future. Tunic, a discovery-focused action adventure game, will be released on September 27. Season: A Letter to the Future, a contemplative game focused on travel and recording memories in preparation for an apocalypse, will come outfor Playstation and Windows PC sometime this fall.

You can watch a recording of the State of Play stream below.

