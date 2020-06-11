Spider-Man: Miles Morales Will Launch Alongside the PlayStation 5; Here's a Trailer and Screenshots

The PlayStation 5 is on pace to launch late this year, and today Sony pulled back the curtain on some of the games that will be coming out for the new system between now and 2022. Sony’s YouTube stream of game ads confirmed a few titles that were rumored to be in the works, while also revealing a few surprises; if you get really hepped up by ads for games, and have any interest in Sony’s sphere of influence, you probably had a good time watching the thing.

The first major reveal, right at the top of the whole stream, was the existence of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The follow-up to Insomniac’s top-shelf Spidey game moves the spotlight away from Peter Parker and onto his much cooler protege, who was playable in a few scenes of the original game before he gained his powers. The trailer shows off a solid 45 seconds or so of what is presumably in-game footage, with Miles hurtling over the city, swinging feet-first into the face of an Inner Demon, and mixing it up with a couple of other armor-sporting villains. There’s also a quick shot of him rescuing a woman who may or may not be this game’s version of Mary-Jane Watson from a torrential downpour of cars.

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, check it out below, and scroll down for a few screenshots released by Sony. And if you’re wondering, you won’t have to wait too long for this one to hit your living room: it’s scheduled to be a launch title for the PlayStation 5, so it’ll be out later this year.