Be a Squid and a Kid Again when Splatoon 3 Launches on Sept. 9

Get ready to make an inking mess when Splatoon 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9.

Earlier today, Nintendo released a trailer showcasing a turf-war—two teams fighting each other to ink the most of the map for victory—within the new game. It looked as fluid and frantic as ever. The most interesting aspect of the video was the new level design, which seems to incorporate ways for Inklings to zip around the stage on power lines, providing much more verticality and speed to the matches.

Although not shown today, Splatoon 3 will also incorporate a revamped Salmon Run mode, which serves as the series cooperative horde mode. Four players must work together to take down waves of salmon minions and salmon monsters and steal as many eggs as possible. There will also be a single player mode but not much is known about it.

In an effort to appease excited fans, or entice new ones, Nintendo has also made Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion DLC free for all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers. The DLC adds a whopping 80 missions to an already enjoyable game.