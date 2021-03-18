Where to Watch Today's Square Enix Presents

It’s almost time for another major videogame press conference. Square Enix, the company behind games like Final Fantasy and Life is Strange, will be streaming the latest Square Enix Presents at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT today. You can watch it live on Twitch, YouTube, or embedded below.

You can expect updates on a number of upcoming Square Enix game, including Outriders, an RPG shooter that’s coming out in less than two weeks; Marvel’s Avengers, whose latest update, including a next-gen upgrade, is out today; and next week’s Balan Wonderland. There’ll also be an update on the next Life is Strange game. Square Enix also promises info on Tomb Raider’s 25th anniversary celebration, and a preview of “whimsical games” from their sister company TAITO—the legendary company that gave us games like Space Invaders, Arkanoid, and Bubble Bobble. And who knows, videogame companies love surprises at these kinds of things, so maybe something unexpected will be teased.

The whole thing kicks off in just under an hour, so if you want to find out what Square Enix is cooking up, check it out.