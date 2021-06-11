EA Announces Next-Gen Version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now has a next-gen release for the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, according to EA, Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games. There will also be a free cross-generation upgrade for those who currently own the Playstation 4 and Xbox One version of the game, and first-time players can purchase the game for $40.

The upgrade is also available for those who bought the disc version of the game, as players will be able to contact EA to show proof of purchase to receive the upgraded version. Players who have the Deluxe Edition of the game on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One will keep that version with the upgrade, and the same will apply to those who have the Standard Edition.

Some of the technical improvements to the game include higher resolution texture and assets, 4K/HDR resolution, an improved 60 FPS performance and faster loading times.

The game was originally released in November 2019 and sold more than 10 million copies by the end of March 2020. This upgrade is one of the many next-gen releases of games from the last two console cycles taking place this year.

For players looking to upgrade their game, they can refer to EA’s help page which offers upgrade instructions for each platform that includes the game.