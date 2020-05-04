A Free Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update Adds New Game Plus, Combat Challenges and More

One of 2019’s best games just got a free update. On this, the day of Star Wars, EA and Respawn has packed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order out with a new game plus mode, “combat challenges” where you can test your Jedi mettle against waves of enemies, and a sandbox mode that lets you build your own combat challenges. It’s surprising to see a game get such a hefty upgrade this far after launch, and especially one that’s free. It’s probably cold comfort for seeing your entire mystic order of space knights getting wiped out by a bunch of clones, but for those of us in the real world, it’s cool to get new things to do in a six-month-old game.

Here’s what the update has added to the game. Once you’ve finished the game, you can now try out the New Journey + mode, which will let you replay the game from the start with all the collectibles you acquired through your initial playthrough. It also adds some new items to the mix, including an Inquisitor uniform and a red kyber crystal for your lightsaber. There are also new skins for BD-1 and your lightsaber, as well.

Meditation Training is where you can access the combat challenges. You’ll be able to do this at any of the meditation spots—those symbols on the ground where you can save your game and access the skill tree. Go hog wild with your fancy Jedi fighting techniques in here, and if you want to really push yourself, you can build your own encounters through the Battle Grid. Given that Fallen Order’s delicate combat was one of the best things about the game, we’ve got a good feeling about these combat challenges.

The best part is this update is available right now. You can hop right into it all as soon as you get it downloaded. Until then, check out the official trailer below for a taste of what to expect.