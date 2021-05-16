Listen to an Exclusive Preview of Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley, Featuring Lullabies Based on Stardew Valley's Music

It’s harder than ever to get a good night’s sleep. Between the stresses of life, the pressures of work and family, and the fear and seclusion of this pandemic, I’ve found it almost impossible to stick to a responsible, adult schedule—one where I fall asleep at a reasonable time and wake up fully recharged for a new day. Even when I try to go to bed at a decent hour I wind up staring at my phone for hours before eventually fading away. It’s a nightly struggle, and one I usually lose.

Thankfully the latest installment of Prescription for Sleep: Game Music Lullabies is here to send me gently off to snoozeville. The 11th album in Scarlet Moon Records’ series focuses on the smash hit Stardew Valley. It’s another round of quiet, peaceful jazz from GENTLE LOVE, which features veteran game composer Norihiko Hibino on saxophone and AYAKI on piano. This time the duo work with ConcernedApe, a.k.a. Eric Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley, translating selections of his games’ score into musical melatonin, all with a unique motif that corresponds to the passage of time within the game: as the press release states, “every two bars of music represents a month of the year, telling the passing of seasons in an innovative and musical way.”

“As a long-time fan of GENTLE LOVE, it’s been an honor and a pleasure to collaborate with them,” Barone says in the album’s press release. “I believe this is a deeply relaxing and beautiful album.”

Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley is officially available on May 19, the seventh anniversary of the debut of the Prescription for Sleep series. It’s available wherever digital music is sold, and is currently up for preorder; here’s a link to various sites where it’s available. And here’s more on Scarlet Moon’s Prescription for Sleep series.

Here’s a little taste of what you can expect from the album. “Mines (Cloth)” is turned into a deeply relaxing suggestion of a song, a smooth breeze that embraces you and nudges you softly to sleep. Listen to the whole song below, and find the full track list beneath the video.

Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley Track List:

1. “Stardew Valley Overture”

2. “Spring (The Valley Comes Alive)”

3. “Summer (The Sun Can Bend an Orange Sky)”

4. “Dance of the Moonlight Jellies”

5. “Fall (The Smell of Mushroom)”

6. “Fall (Raven’s Descent)”

7. “Mines (Cloth)”

8. “Winter (Nocturne of Ice)”

9. “Winter (The Wind Can Be Still)”

10. “Night Market”

11. “A Golden Star is Born”

12. “Beauty in Seasons (Original)”