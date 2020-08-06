When and Where to Watch Today’s PlayStation State of Play Presentation

PlayStation announced earlier this week that it would be having another “State of Play” presentation today, where it will show roughly 40 minutes of information about upcoming third-party PlayStation 4, PSVR and PlayStation 5 games.

PlayStation is very keen to remind audiences that this will not be a huge blowout of information about the PlayStation 5, explicitly stating that no “hardware, business, preorders, or dates” will appear in the presentation, nor will any upcoming first-party titles. Still, it should be full of cool games, and who doesn’t like cool games?

If you like cool games and would like to see them revealed live, you can do so by watching it on PlayStation’s YouTube or Twitch channels at 4 p.m. EST today. Just click either of those links at that time and you should be good to go!

You can also watch it right here: