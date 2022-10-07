Steam Deck Can Now Be Purchased Without Reservation

Valve’s Steam Deck is now available for purchase without a reservation. First released this February, orders for the handheld system were previously gated behind a sometimes-lengthy wait period.

Valve explained this policy change follows the partial resolution of supply chain issues that had made parts for the system hard to come by. While a wait queue may return if demand increases further, the company is hopeful this will no longer be necessary.

Additionally, they also announced the device’s official docking station is available now. It is $89, has an HDMI 2.0 port, DisplayPort 1.4, and supports up to 4k 60hz or 1440p 120hz with FreeSync. They also pointed out that third-party docking stations will continue to work with the system.

A variety of software updates were also previewed, such as new docking station settings, better on-screen keyboard options, and virtual menus that allow for in-game custom shortcut commands. Perhaps the largest change is that they promised improvements to offline mode, which should allow players to more easily play games while disconnected from the internet. The Steam Deck was officially revealed last July, and went on to sell more than 110,000 pre-orders in the first 90 minutes it was available. The device has been described as a competitor to the Nintendo Switch and allows players to access their Steam library while on the go.