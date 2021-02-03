The Steam Game Festival Brings You Hundreds of Game Demos, Now Through Feb. 9

The Steam Game Festival is back and it’s available to anyone on Steam now. Seriously, go look, there’s a lot there.

Starting today and running through Feb. 9, there are literally hundreds of demos of upcoming titles big and small and across all imaginable genres for you to try out on Steam. It can be overwhelming looking through Steam to find anything, so having a curated festival packed with highlights can help you find a cool new game or two. Valve’s also streaming a show right now, through 10 p.m. ET today, running down the games featured in the festival. You can watch that at Valve’s Twitch channel, the company’s YouTube channel, or at the Steam Game Festival home page.

As well as the hundreds of demos being provided, the festival is offering up developer-hosted livestreams, which are mostly running concurrently and with their own chats. So if you were looking for a good display of what you might get out of a title or wanted an opportunity to talk to the folks behind a cool game you found during the festival, this seems like the perfect opportunity to do so.