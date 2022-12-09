Street Fighter 6 Is Coming Out in June

Following a leak, Street Fighter 6’s release date has been officially confirmed for June 2, 2023. A new trailer showed off more of its single-player World Tour mode, including minigames and assists. We also got a first look at some characters new to the series, such as Manon, a speedy grappler, JP, who uses Psycho Power to perform full-screen attacks, and the big-body brawler Marisa. Dee Jay, the kickboxing musician from Super Street Fighter II, also made an appearance.

Store listings have confirmed there will be Standard ($60), Deluxe($85), and Ultimate($105) pre-order tiers, with the second and third containing a “Year 1 Character Pass” and “Year 1 Ultimate Pass” for four unannounced DLC characters. A previous leak showed 22 characters coming to the title, with Capcom later confirming 18 of them for launch. The remaining four, Akuma, Ed, Rashid, and newcomer AKI, will very likely be the characters released as part of the “Year 1 Character Pass.”

Capcom has already revealed a great deal about their upcoming fighting game, including its seemingly expansive World Tour mode, multiplayer, and training settings. Based on our hands-on with the first closed beta, there is a lot to be excited about, from its rock-solid core gameplay to its suite of quality-of-life features that address longstanding issues with entries in the genre. Capcom is still accepting applications for the title’s second closed beta set for Dec. 16-19.

You can check out the new trailer below: