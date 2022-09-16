New Street Fighter 6 Announcements: Character Lineup Revealed, Single-Player Detailed, and Beta Coming Soon

Yesterday during their Tokyo Game Show presentation, Capcom revealed a slew of new details about Street Fighter 6, including a look at World Tour, the game’s single-player mode, new characters, and the reveal of a closed beta that will be coming surprisingly soon. And then today, right as we were about to publish this post, the company revealed the full launch roster for the game, while also releasing its opening movie.

The game will launch with 18 characters, including Street Fighter II’s original eight—Ryu, Ken, Chun Li, Zangief, Guile, Dhalsim, Blanka, and E. Honda. Luke, the new poster boy, who was introduced as DLC for Street Fighter V is obviously in there, as well as long-time favorites Cammy and Juri. Oh, Dee Jay’s back, as well. Rounding out the original roster are Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily and JP—all new characters we’ll be meeting for the first time in 6.

Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for #StreetFighter6.



Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. pic.twitter.com/4tcHP3mHIc — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 16, 2022

While Capcom had previously revealed World Tour, we received far more details about the offline offering, including the confirmation that it will allow players to create an avatar they can visually customize. Players can explore Metro City, a seemingly open-world environment, and learn moves from classic Street Fighter, giving them new tools in battle and letting them traverse new areas. In many ways, this mode feels like a direct response to Street Fighter V, a game that was heavily criticized at launch for its lack of single-player offerings.

We also got a look at the Battle Hub, a 3D arcade where you can use your World Tour avatar to interact with and challenge other players. Here you can partake in Battle Hub matches that others can spectate, participate in tournaments, and play old-school arcade games like Final Fight and . For those worried that this online arcade may increase the time it takes to find games, it appears that it is still possible to access Casual and Ranked matches through a menu without being forced to find an empty arcade cabinet.

Another new mode is Extreme Battle, which allows players to set up party game-esque scenarios. It lets you establish a Rule, a unique win condition like knocking down your opponent X times, and a Gimmick, which introduces hazards such as stampeding bulls, exploding orbs, or Met from Mega Man.

Lastly, Capcom also gave details on an upcoming closed beta which will run between Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, 2022. The beta will feature all eight announced characters, as well as Ranked and Casual matches, Battle Hub, Training Mode, Extreme Battle, and Open Tournament. It will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, with cross-play enabled. You can sign up for a chance to get into the beta here.

You can also check out the announcement video below: