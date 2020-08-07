Rocksteady Teases Upcoming Suicide Squad Videogame to be Revealed at DC Fan Dome

Ever since developer Rocksteady Studios released its last major project in 2015, Batman: Arkham Knight, fans have been eagerly awaiting the developer’s next project. Welp, they just tweeted out they’re working on a Suicide Squad game.

The tweet features a shot of presumably DC Comics’ Superman, with the Suicide Squad logo in the shape of a target aimed squarely at his head. Watch out, Clark!

Judging by the tweet’s scant information, Rocksteady is planning a full reveal for the game for the upcoming DC FanDome, a free, virtual, 24-hour event with planned interviews from those working on past and upcoming DC comics, films and, evidently, videogames.

Introduced as a short-lived series about a team of non-superpowered adventurers in 1959, the Suicide Squad concept was eventually reborn in the ‘80s as a team of supervillains compelled to undertake dangerous missions for the U.S. government in hopes of having their sentences reduced. Writer John Ostrander revived various obscure minor villains from the ‘50s through ‘70s, often killing them off in sudden and unpredictable ways. The series turned the forgotten Flash villain Captain Boomerang and the minor Batman foe Deadshot into prominent antiheroes within DC Comics. Since then, it’s spawned a litany of films, TV series and now an upcoming videogame, of varying quality.

Rocksteady has a long history of working with DC Comics, as it’s exclusively developed videogames in the Batman franchise since Batman: Arkham Asylum in 2009. Far from your usual movie tie-ins, comics and videogame fans alike adored the Arkham trilogy for its faithful interpretation of the Dark Knight combined with meaningful stealth and combat mechanics.

Now, however, it looks like Rocksteady is ready to tackle the other side of DC’s moral spectrum. Not confined to Batman’s pesky “no killing” code, a Suicide Squad game has the potential to go darker and allow even more options for destruction and carnage, while potentially facing off against the do-gooders we usually play as.

The DC FanDome starts at 1 p.m. ET Aug. 22, and runs for 24 hours until 1 p.m. of the following day. We can narrow down when the announcement will take place a little bit, since the tweet says it will be on Aug. 22, but it could still potentially happen anywhere between 1 p.m. and midnight. So if you want to see what RockSteady’s been working on for the past half-decade the second it goes live, you’d better be glued to your screen for those 11 hours! No looking away!