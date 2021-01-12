Nintendo Releases a New Trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Continuing the celebration of the Mario series’ 35th anniversary, Nintendo released a trailer this morning showing off the first extensive look at new content coming with the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Bowser’s Fury, which makes up the new content, appears to take place on an isle where you will actually be working with Bowser Jr., donning the paint brush from Super Mario Sunshine, against his father. On this isle, there are the usual set of tricky platforms we all know and love from the Mario series, and the trailer places a large emphasis on the Cat Mario power-up, which originates from the initial release of Super Mario 3D World on the Wii U in 2013.

Bowser himself plays coy through the first half of the trailer, appearing to be resting in his giant shell and covered in black paint that looks to be altering the world in spots. When Bowser finally emerges from his shell, it’s with a newer and meaner kaiju-like form and a darker color scheme.

This transformation flips the level on its head, replacing the sort of sunny ambiance of it with a literal storm and thunder, as Bowser begins spewing fire beams and calling down fire and spikes from the sky. These spikes make for platforms that Mario will have to use to maneuver the environment as he finds how to take down Bowser.

The answer to that seems to be the giant Super Bell at the heart of the level, which turns Mario into what I only ever want to describe as Great-Ape-Form-Cat-Boy Mario, which is my new favorite string of words. This seems like it could be the final encounter of the additional content and I can’t wait to play it over and over.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is coming to the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 12.