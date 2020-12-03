Mario's First English Manga, Super Mario Manga Mania, Is Releasing in December

The Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary celebrations are not over yet. To further celebrate the Mario Franchise’s anniversary, Viz Media is releasing the first ever english manga for the series, Super Mario Manga Mania, on Dec. 8.

The 160 page manga is a collection of stories from the Super Mario-kun monthly manga series. The manga is both written and drawn by Yukio Sawada, who has worked on the series since 1991.

The manga follows Mario and his friends as they journey through nine stages representing different Super Mario videogames produced throughout the years. Some of the games featured in the manga include Super Paper Mario, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Sunshine.

Super Mario Manga Mania is the latest Super Mario-themed collectible to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary. Other new entries include a Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch, a collection of 3D Mario games and even a 35-player Mario battle royale. Super Nintendo World, the first Nintendo theme park modeled after the Mario series’ Mushroom Kingdom, is also slated to open on Feb. 4, 2021.

Super Mario Manga Mania is available for pre-order now on multiple online retailers.