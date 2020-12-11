Final Fantasy VII's Sephiroth is Coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

This guy just can’t give poor Cloud a break, huh? Nintendo has announced the one-winged angel himself is swooping into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later this month. Sephiroth is accompanied by his iconic masamune and an absolutely killer descension move. As for Sephiroth’s limit bre-, I mean, final smash, the last few seconds of the trailer reveal his transition into his final boss form from Final Fantasy VII, Safer-Sephiroth.

Sephiroth joins his friend-turned-foe Cloud Strife in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the second Final Fantasy VII character included in the game, and the 78th character total. Nintendo has stated at least three more DLC characters are set to follow Sephiroth, making for a total of 81 fighters in their roster. Whew.

If you’re interested in bringing Sephiroth to the reunion, you can either pick up the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for $30 or purchase him separately for $6. Here’s hoping Cloud finds that Knights of the Round materia soon and Sakurai keeps Aerith far away from this game. But please do add Tifa.

You can watch the official trailer below: