Steve and Alex from Minecraft Are the Latest Fighters Coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The more you think about it, the more inevitable this moment seems. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai announced via a livestream on Thursday that Steve and Alex, the main characters from Mojang’s hit title Minecraft, are making their way to the fighting game.

Steve and Alex are coming to the game as part of the second Challenger Pack for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Vol 2. The pack includes Steve and Alex, as well as an Enderman and Zombie skin, a new stage and seven music tracks from the Minecraft series.

The second Challenger Pack will be available as as a standalone purchase and included in the Fighters Pass Vol 2. Collection. The collection includes Steve and Alex, along with Min Min from Arms and four more yet-to-be announced characters.

Sakurai is planning a second video for release on Oct. 3 at 7:30 a.m. PT for an indepth look at both Steve and Alex. You can check out the original announcement video below.

